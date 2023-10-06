OnePlus Pad Go launched in India, gets an 11.35” IPS LCD display and Helio G99 chipset

OnePlus has launched its entry level tablet i.e. OnePlus Pad Go in the Indian Market. The OnePlus Pad Go is the lower version of OnePlus Pad that been already available in the Indian Market.

Features

The OnePlus Pad Go gets an 11.35-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1720 x 2408 pixels. The refresh rate offered on the tablet is 90Hz while the aspect ratio is 7:5. When it comes to processor we get a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that gets 8GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB storage.

On the camera aspect we get an 8MP main camera that is housed inside a large ring. The front camera of the pad is an 8MP too. The speakers offered on the tablet include quad speakers along with Dolby Atmos.

The OS offered on the OnePlus Pad Go is the OxygenOS 13.2 on top of Android 13. The important features that are offered on the Pad include screen mirroring, file sharing and cross-device clipboard for compatible OnePlus phones. The device gets 8000 mAh battery capacity support and this can be charged with 33W SuperVOOC charger.

Price, Variants and Colours

We get a single twin mint colour on the OnePlus Pad Go in India. The variants offered in the Indian market include 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The base variant is offered with Wi-Fi and is priced at Rs 19,999. On the other hand, the top variant is offered with LTE connectivity and is priced at Rs 23,999.