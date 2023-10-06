Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a to get massive discounts

Flipkart will be offering Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a at heavily discounted prices during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. During the Big Billion Days sale, the Pixel 7 Pro price in India will drop under the Rs 60,000 mark from Rs 84,999. The Pixel 7a will also be sold at a discounted price during the sale.

Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a discount

Flipkart has teased that the Pixel 7 Pro will be available withand discounted price of up to Rs 58,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The device is currently selling at a price of Rs 63,999 on Flipkart. Flipkart also offers additional bank discount and exchange offer of up to Rs 32,000. This will further cut down the price of the device.

Earlier this year, Google launched Pixel 7a in India at a price of Rs 43,999. It will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 31,499 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The handset is currently listed at its original retail price of Rs 43,999 on the website. In addition, the price can be lower further with bank offers. Customers can exchange an eligible smartphone and get an additional Rs 30,600 off while buying the new Pixel 7a on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a specifications

Both the flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and can be upgraded to Android 14. Both the Pixel 7 series handsets are powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 7 Pro model sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 Pro sports a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 7a has a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, the Pro model has a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera, while the Pixel 7a has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Pro model has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, while you get only 128GB with the Pixel 7a. Both handsets are equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric unlocking along with face unlock support. Both phones also feature fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. They are claimed to offer 72 hours of battery life when the Extreme Battery Saver mode is enabled.