OnePlus Open Global launch event in Mumbai today: Livestream link here

OnePlus is all set to hold the global launch event of its first foldable smartphone -OnePlus Open- in Mumbai today at 7.30pm IST. OnePlus has teased some of the key specifications of the foldable phone. But thanks to several leak reports, we already have a detailed look at the design and specifications of the foldable.

The launch event will be also be livestreamed on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel and on the OnePlus website.

How to watch livestream of OnePlus Open launch event

We have also given the YouTube link that will go live at 7.30pm below:

OnePlus Open Price Expected

Notable tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has suggested that the foldable phone’s price in India will be approximately Rs 1,39,999. He also revealed that the initial sale of the OnePlus Open foldable phone will start on October 27.

OnePlus Open Expected Specifications

As per leak reports, the phone will have a triple rear camera and impressive display specs. Meanwhile, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that the OnePlus Open will sport Sony’s newest LYTIA-T808 camera sensor.

The OnePlus Open is tipped to be equipped with a 7.82-inch fluid AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also have up to 1440Hz PWM dimming and reach a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

The phone is also said to get two selfie cameras — a 20-megapixel shooter for the inner front camera and a 32-megapixel sensor for the outer one.

The phone will reportedly feature a triple rear camera system that will house a 48-megapixel dual-layer transistor outsole main camera, along with a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom, and 6x lossless zoom support, and a third 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The tipster has also suggested that the OnePlus Open is likely to come with a 100W charger supporting 67W fast charging.