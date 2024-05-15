Odisha: Mo Booth App launched in Khurda for voters convenience

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha has launched a ‘mo booth app’ for the convenience of voters, said reports on Wednesday. This mobile application is available for voters.

Through this app, a voter can easily find the name and route of their polling station. It has the facility of knowing the number of people standing in the queue at a given time in the voter’s polling station.

State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Dhal has launched Mo Booth app to provide all this information to voters. This app has been developed by Khurda District Administration. Mo booth app will be implemented for all constituencies of Khurda district.

Voters were facing problem in getting booth location in Bhubaneswar. Now with this app they can find booth easily. The functionality of the app for a Block Level Officer (BLO):

Through this the BLO can update the number of voters in the queue at that time which will be published to the citizen and other officials for their information.

Functionality of the app for a Sector Officer :

Through this the Sector Officer can update below information which will be published in real time to the officials for their information and necessary action.

1. Status of the polling party arrival at booth 2. Mock poll ( CRC ) and actual poll status

3. Status on Polling completion and polling party departure from booth

Apart from this Sector Officer can seek help by providing below information:-

Law and Order EVM Malfunction (AC) EVM Malfunction (PC)

A central dashboard will be available for Sector Officer as well for District officers to receive and review above information.

The Odisha CEO further informed that, the first phase has a polling percentage has been recorded at 75.68 percent. Voter turnout increased by 2 percent from last time. Voter turnout was 77.90 percent in Kalahandi, 82.16 percent in Nabarangpur, 77.53 percent in Koraput and 65.41 percent in Berhampur. More women voted this year. 24.26 lakh women voted while 23.32 lakh men voted.