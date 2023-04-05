OnePlus Nord Buds 2 with Bluetooth 5.3 Launched in India at Rs 2,999

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation have been announced in India at a price of Rs. 2,999. The new Nord Buds 2 comes with a improved connectivity, battery life, and new design in comparison to its predecessor.

The headset is the successor to the OnePlus Nord Buds, and is a renamed and localised version of the OnePlus Buds Ace headset that was launched in China in February. The earphones have been launched alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G mid-range smartphone.

Check more details about the latest OnePlus true wireless earphones here.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 price in India

The price of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless headset is set at Rs 2,999 in India. It is available for purchase in white and grey colour options. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 go on sale via OnePlus online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience stores, and select partner stores on April 11.

The Nord Buds 2 are priced slightly higher than the launch price of the original OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications and features

The earbuds is among the most affordable true wireless headsets in India with ANC, and there is also a hear-through mode to assist ambient listening when the in-canal earphones are worn.

The earphones are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, and have a design that is somewhat similar to that of the original Nord Buds. There are customisable touch controls on the earpieces, and all customisation options can be accessed through the HeyMelody app, including equaliser settings and a low-latency game mode.

Apart from this, the Nord Buds 2 also promise improvements in battery life, connectivity, and sound quality. The headset uses Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Other connectivity features include support for OnePlus Fast Pair. For charging, there is a USB Type-C port on the redesigned charging case. The headset uses 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and also support Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus smartphones.