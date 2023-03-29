OnePlus launches ‘Jupiter Rock’edition of OnePlus 11, Know what’s new in it

OnePlus has launched the ‘Jupiter Rock edition’ for its flagship device OnePlus 11. The new variant is build from ‘3D microcrystalline rock’ is inspired from Jupiter planet. For those who are unknown, Jupiter is the largest planet in the entire Solar System.

According to OnePlus, the Jupiter Rock edition is the first smartphone that offers natural texture by using microcrystalline rock material. The touch experience that the Rock Edition rear panel offers is unlike other smartphone, claims the company. However, the specifications of the smartphone remain the same.

The key highlights of the smartphones include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 5000mAh battery and a display of 120Hz. However, there are some smartphones available in the market that offers almost the same features in the same price range.

We are not quite sure about the price of this special edition of the smartphone. The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition is expected to be priced above the regular OnePlus 11 smartphone.

At a price of Rs 56,999 the OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM) can be considered as a value-for-money flagship in India. The top spec 16GB RAM +256 GB Storage costs Rs 61,999. We expect the special edition (Jupiter Rock) to cost around Rs 63K- Rs 65K as it launches in India.