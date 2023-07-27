OnePlus hints the name of it’s upcoming foldable phone, Could be called OnePlus Open

OnePlus has hinted the name of it’s upcoming foldable smartphone in a new tweet on the day of the Samsung unfold event on Wednesday. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Watch6 family, and the Galaxy Tab S9 line in the event yesterday.

OnePlus responded to Samsung’s launch event with the tweet which said, “We OPEN when others FOLD.”

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

The Fold in the tweet is speculated to be referred to the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 while the Open is said to be for OnePlus foldable phone. It seems OnePlus Open will be competing head-on with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5.

OnePlus Open: All details we know so far

The OnePlus Open is expected to be announced at an event in New York at the end of August. We’ve already seen it in some leaked CAD-based renders, and interestingly enough it seems to look exactly like what a leaked schematic showed the upcoming Oppo Find N3 to be. It wouldn’t be surprising if the OnePlus Open will serve as the international version of the Find N3, which is itself expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

According to previous leaks and rumors, the OnePlus Open will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a 20 MP selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout. The main screen will be a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED with a likely resolution of 1,900 x 2,100 and 120 Hz refresh rate. Its selfie cam is rumored to be 32 MP.

At the helm should be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The main and ultrawide cameras are rumored to be identical to those found in the OnePlus 11, while the third module will be a 64 MP telephoto camera. The phone should have a 4,800 mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.