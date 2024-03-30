OnePlus 12 gets price cut on Flipkart: Here’s how much it costs now

OnePlus 12 has received a price cut for the first time since its launch in India. The price cut is being offered on Flipkart. The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and is equipped with a triple rear camera system and a 5,400 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 12, which was launched for Rs 64,999, is currently being offered at a discounted price, letting customers save up to Rs 1,934 on the purchase of the phone now.

OnePlus 12 price cut on Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the OnePlus 12 at a discounted price of Rs 63,159 with a price cut of Rs 1,840 on its original cost of Rs 64,999. In addition to the flat discount, HSBC and Citi Bank credit card holders can enjoy an extra 10 per cent discount. Likewise, ICICI Bank card users can get a similar discount along with an additional 10% off with ICICI Bank RuPay credit cards.

All the discounts and bank offers will enable customers to save up to Rs 1,934 flat on the phone. However, Flipkart is not offering any exchange option currently. The device can be bought in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options.

OnePlus 12: Specifications

The OnePlus 12 smartphone has a sleek and stylish design and sports a large 6.82-inch display with ProXDR Display technology and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen is also safe with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It boots OxygenOS based on the Android 14. Powering the device is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512 on board storage. The device gets a fingerprint sensor for added security.

The smartphone draws power from a 5,400 mAh battery with fast charging support.

The device carries 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile. The device flaunts a triple camera unit alongside a flash in the camera unit. The camera unit includes an all-new Sony’s LYT-808 main sensor, advanced 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera and 114° ultra-wide camera. It has got advanced features like Nightscape and Portrait Mode to capture stunning pictures.