OnePlus Nord CE 4 tipped to be cheaper than Nord CE 3; Check expected price

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on April 1. Ahead of the launch, the price of the device has leaked online. As per the latest leak, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be priced below Rs 25,000.

The price of the device was leaked by renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav. The tipster has suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be priced starting at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the higher 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will be priced at Rs 26,999.

If this comes true, then the Nord CE 4 will be cheaper than its predecessor Nord CE 3. To recall, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model was made available at Rs 28,999.

According to previous leak reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be coming in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colour options. The Celadon Marble variant could feature a luxurious marble-like finish.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is anticipated to boast a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Panel, offering a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. Driving its performance is the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Memory options could also impress, with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

According to reports, the device is expected to come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 100W SUPERVOOC charging technology. It is anticipated to operate on the latest Android 14, incorporating OxygenOS 14.

Although specifics regarding the camera specifications are limited, indications suggest a noteworthy configuration, potentially featuring a 50 MP main camera, alongside a 16 MP lens and an 8 MP sensor.