OnePlus 11 listed at a discounted price: Check its cost now

OnePlus 11 has become cheaper after a price cut in India. The device was launched in the country in February 2023. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and features a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. The device was succeeded by OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 11 5G Price cut in India

The OnePlus 11 was launched in two storage options-8GB of RAM and 128GB and 16GB of RAM and 256GB. However, the later variant was soon discontinued following the launch of the OnePlus 12 5G. The price cut is available on the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model.

The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option of OnePlus 11 5G was launched for Rs 56,999. Now, the company is offering at a discounted price of Rs 51,999 with Rs 5,000 off.

Apart from this, users can also get additional discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on the use of an ICICI Bank or an HDFC Bank credit card. You can get the device in two colour options – Black and Green.

OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The device’s screen also has PWM+ DC dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection.

It has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP sensor at the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery and 100W fast-charging support. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

