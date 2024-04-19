OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition 8GB RAM variant launched in India

OnePlus has launched the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition in India. The specific variant of the smartphone has a price tag of Rs 35,999. The smartphone offers red colour and features vegan leather back. There is a presence of stitches on both the borders of the back while the OnePlus logo occupies the center of the back panel.

It is important to mention that the OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition was earlier launched in a lone variant of 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. The new version offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Specs of the smartphone remains the same as earlier. The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition was launched on October 2023 last. However, it is quite surprising to find out that the device is not currently available on the manufacturer’s website.

Solar Red Edition specs

OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch AMOLED display and the peak brightness of the display is around 1450 nits. The resolution is 2772×1240 while the refresh rate is 120Hz. The RAM of the smartphone is up to 18GB. Speaking of storage the Solar Red Edition gets up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone offers OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. When it comes to the rear camera, the primary sensor of the device is 50MP while the secondary camera is 8MP. The third sensor of the smartphone is 2MP. The selfie camera of the device is a 16MP shooter and it should be more than enough for taking selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 11R offers a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Some of the important features that are expected to be offered in the smartphone are alert slider, IR Blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.

