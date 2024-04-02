Now you can use ChatGPT for free without an OpenAI account

OpenAI has made its Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, free to use for users who don’t have an OpenAI account. That means users don’t need to sign up for an OpenAI account if they want to use ChatGPT now.

The most popular AI chatbots is free to use for those who have an OpenAI account. However, now the users will no longer require an account to use the AI-powered chatbot, said OpenAI in a blog post.

The blog post by OpenAI reads that though users don’t need to sign in to their accounts, the inputs entered in the ChatGPT query might be saved by the company to improve its large language model. But, if you don’t want the AI chatbot to use your data to improve itself then you can just turn off the “Improve the mode for everyone” toggle, which is available in the chatbot’s settings.

While you can ask ChatGPT about anything without an account, users will have to sign in to their OpenAI account if they want to save and review chat history, get voice responses and share the results generated with others. Another thing to note here is that you will still need to sign in if you want to use the paid version or other OpenAI products like DALL-E 3.

Moreover, the company has also added that ChatGPT is now equipped with new content safeguards to block prompts and generations in a wider range of categories. But, we don’t any information about them yet.

The ChatGPT is currently used by more than 100 million people in 185 countries every week. OpenAI says the ability to use the chatbot without an account is gradually rolling out, so if ChatGPT is still asking for an account, you might have to wait a while before the restrictions are removed in your area.

