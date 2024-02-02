Nothing Phone (2a) to be launched in India soon, check expected price

In the latest news, Nothing phone (2a) is set to be launched into the Indian market soon. While the company is yet to reveal the exact launch date, it has officially announced the existence of the model.

In the official announcement, it was revealed that the Nothing phone (2a) will soon make its debut in the country.

It is noteworthy mentioning that upcoming model will have a lot of features similar to the base Nothing phone 2 model. Subsequently, the price of the new model might be less than the base model as well.

It has been tipped that the Nothing Phone 2a will roughly be priced around Rs 37,000 for the 8GB + 128 GB variant. The phone will also be coming in the 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant. While we do not know much about the range of color options, black and white colors will be available for sure.

As per the available information through leaks, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be backed by several powerful features. The phone will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Soc. The Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5 will have a 6.7 inch full HD display with an AMOLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the model is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. It will have a 1/1.5 inch 50 mp Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and 1/2.76 inch 50 mp Samsung S5KJN1 sensor plus ultrawide lens. The handset will further have a 32 megapixel camera with a Sony sensor.

Further, the company also teased about the launch of new CMF Buds and the CMF Neckband Pro in India. What new features will these series models offer, we are yet to see.