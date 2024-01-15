Nothing Phone 2 price drops by Rs 10,000 on Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Nothing has announced a price cut for its Nothing 2 smartphone on the Flipkart Republic Day 2024 sale. All the variants of the Nothing Phone 2 are currently available for sale with a price drop on Flipkart. Along with a flat discount of Rs 10,000, customers can also avail bank discounts that can make the device more cheaper.

The highlights of the Nothing Phone 2 are a 6.7-inch flexible LTPO AMOLED display, Nothing OS 2.5, a new Glyph Interface, a dual camera setup with 50 MP + 50 MP rear cameras, a 32 MP selfie camera, and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The phone has a 4700 mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support. The device quickly charges up to 50 per cent power in less than 20 minutes.

If you are interested then check out the deal here.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Offers on Nothing Phone (2)

The Phone 2 was originally launched for Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 128 GB variant. Now, the same variant can now be bought at Rs 34,999 with Rs 10,000 flat discount during the sale. The phone comes in dark grey and white colour variants.

Apart from the flat discount, there is also a special Rs 2,000 discount on transactions with ICICI bank cards. As an Exchange offer, Flipkart is offering Rs 3,000 on the trading in of old device for the new Nothing Phone 2 during this limited-time offer.

Moreover, the 65W CMF charger of the phone can also be bought for just Rs 1,999 on Flipkart. The charger originally costs Rs 2,999. The compact design charger can charge a Nothing Phone (2) smartphone up to 50 per cent within 25 minutes.