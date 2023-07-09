Nothing Phone (1) receives Nothing OS 1.5.5 update with Face Unlock, bug fixes

Nothing has rolled out a software update for its current devices, packed with numerous bug fixes and improvements to enhance the user experience. The update has a file size of 114MB.

The new update comes with the labeled version 1.5.5 and provides users with a range of enhancements and features to explore. With the update, users will get RAM expansion, ensuring smoother multitasking capabilities. It also has brought refined Face unlock functionality.

Check the complete list of features added with the update below:

Nothing OS 1.5.5 update: What’s new

Improved Face Unlock performance by improving the recognition accuracy in dark environments.

Implemented RAM Expansion: Number of apps to remain open in the background increased by 10%

Reduced Bluetooth power consumption when device is on standby at night time

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue causing adaptive brightness to be occasionally turned off automatically.

Fixed a issue regarding photos.

Fixed various Face Unlock related issues.

Other general bug fixes.

You can check if you have received the update or not by checking in the Setting. The software update will be released in phases so don’t worry if you have not received it yet.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch the much-anticipated Phone (2) on July 11. The upcoming phone is expected to introduce a range of exciting features, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, along with the innovative Glyph interface features.

Moreover, Nothing is unveiling its brand-new operating system, Nothing OS 2.0, which is designed with a focus on productivity and minimalism. Interestingly, this new OS will also be available for the existing Nothing Phone (1) starting in August.

Also Read: Tecno Camon 20 Premier to launch in India on July 7