Tecno Camon 20 Premier to launch in India on July 7

The Tecno Camon series was recently introduced in India in May. The series includes three phones -Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Pro Premier. However, only the Camon 20 and 20 Pro 5G made it to the Indian Market and are currently available for purchase in the country. However, the company did not launch the Premier model with them.

Now, the company has confirmed that the device will make it’s debut in India via Amazon.in on July 7. Earlier, the Camon 20 Premier was supposed to go on sale in India in the third week of June. The sale date of the Camon 20 Premier has not been announced by the company till now.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier will be offered in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colors in India. It will be available for sale in a single memory configuration – 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The price of the device will likely be revealed at it’s launch event on Friday.

Techno Camon 20 Premier specifications

The Camon 20 Premier features a 6.67″ 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by the Dimensity 8050 SoC under the hood. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and has four cameras in tow – 50MP primary, 108MP ultrawide, 2MP depth, and 32MP selfie.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier also has stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. You can read our Tecno Camon 20 Premier’s detailed review to learn more about it.