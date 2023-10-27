Nokia G42 5G gets offers/ discount across various global markets including India

Nokia G42 5G android smartphone gets offers/ discount across various markets in the globe and this includes India. The smartphone is available with free earbuds/ 50percent discount on feature phones in markets like UK, Germany, France and other European markets.

We have mentioned the discount offer below.

UK offers

The Nokia G42 5G smartphone comes with free Nokia Comfort Earbuds and 50% discount on Nokia feature phones offer. The device is priced at £199.00 in the country. In the UK market the device is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Germany offers

The device comes with free Nokia Comfort Earbuds and 50% discount on Nokia feature phones offer. The device is priced at EUR 229 in the country. In the Germany market the device is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

France offers

The Nokia G42 5G smartphone comes with free Nokia Comfort Earbuds and 50% discount on Nokia feature phones offer. The device is priced at EUR 229 in the country. In the France market the device is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Spain offers

The device comes with free Nokia Comfort Earbuds and 50% discount on Nokia feature phones offer. The device is priced at EUR 229 in the country. In the Spain market the device is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

India offers

In India, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is available at Rs 16,999. Users can get Rs 700 discount with coupon code SHOP700. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 1000 off. Users have to use coupon code SHOP1000 for that.

Nokia G42 5G specs

The smartphone offers 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 450 nits. A Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset is offered on the device. In terms of camera specifications, we get 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth camera and a LED flash. A 8MP camera is offered as selfie camera.

Also Read: Samsung Teases 4K Zoom Video Recording On Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera