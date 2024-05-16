Watch: Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri announces retirement, to play his last match on June 6

Indian iconic footballer Sunil Chhetri has announced retirement from football. He is set to play his farewell match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6.

The Indian football team captain took to his social media handle and shared a video revealing about his decision.

In the video, Chhetri is heard saying, “There is one day that I never forget and remember it quite often is the first time I played for my country man, it was unbelievable. But the day before, morning of the day, Sukhi sir, my first national team coach, in the morning he came to me and he’s like, you’re going to start? I can’t tell you how I was feeling man. I took my jersey, I sprayed some perfume on it, I have no idea why. So that day, everything that happened, once he told me, from breakfast to lunch and to the game and to my first goal in my debut, to conceding late 80th minute, that day is probably that I will never forget and is one of the best days of my national team journey.”

“You know the feeling that I recollect in the last 19 years is a very nice combination between duty pressure and immense joy. I never thought individually, these are the many games that I’ve played for the country, this is what I’ve done, good or bad, but now I did it. This last one and a half, two months, I did it and it was very strange. I did it because probably I was going towards the decision that this game, this next game is going to be my last,” he further added.

He shared the video with a caption that read, “I’d like to say something…” Notably, the iconic footballed has played 145 matches for India, scoring 93 goals in a career spanning 20 years.