Samsung teases 4K zoom video recording on Galaxy S24 Ultra camera

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series in the initial months of 2024 and there is some amount of excitement for the devices among premium smartphone buyers. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is something that buyers are most excited about as it packs the most premium hardware offered in the S24 series. Recently Samsung has teased the 4K zoom video recording on Galaxy S24 Ultra camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that works with an ISOCELL 200 MP sensor. The Zoom Anyplace feature on the camera offers something that is not common in smartphone cameras. The feature lets users automatically track subjects in a video while capturing full-frame zoomed-out. In simple terms, the sensor allows capturing two 4K video streams which includes cropped area as well as one of the whole view. This allows users to change the framing after shooting is done. This works on 2x as well as 4x zoom.

The above-mentioned feature is said to automatically track subjects and keep them focused in real-time as it moves around in any direction, including getting closer to the lens while maintaining 4K resolution.

The E2E (end-to-end) AI Remosaic image capture is also introduced in the lens. It changes the process of data output in ISP from sequential to parallel which reduces processing time and improves image quality. This improvement is expected to double capture speed and this will lead to less processing time and better quality.

We are expecting that Samsung will reveal more about the device in the next unpacked event that will take place in early 2024.