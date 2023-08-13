Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 2023 variants launched; Price starts at Rs 1,849

HMD Global has launched two new Nokia feature phones named Nokia 130 Music and Nokia 150 phones in India on Thursday. According to the company, the two phones come with upgraded batteries claiming to offer longer battery life.

The Nokia 130 Music also has a powerful loudspeaker, according to the company. The Nokia 150 2023 model runs on a Series 30+ OS like its 2020 model and also has a VGA rear camera with a flash unit. The Nokia 130 Music carries a 2.4-inch QVGA display.

Check the price, and specifications of the feature phones here.

Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 (2023) price

Nokia 130 Music phone come in three colour options- Dark Blue, Purple, and Light Gold. The price of the Nokia 130 Music starts at Rs 1,849. The Light Gold variant of the Nokia 130 Music is set at Rs 1,949.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 150 (2023) is available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Red colourways. The handset is listed at Rs 2,699. Both handsets will be available for purchase at retail stores, on the Nokia website, and through other online partner stores.

Nokia 130 Music, Nokia 150 (2023) specifications

Both the Nokia 130 Music and 150 2023 phones feature 2.4-inch displays and 1,450mAh batteries each. The battery is larger than the 1,020mAh batteries of the Nokia 130 (2017) and the Nokia 150 (2020).

The Nokia 130 Music model comes with a QVGA panel, a tactic keypad and supports microSD cards of up to 32GB. It also offers both wired and wireless modes of FM radio, alongside its MP3 player. It comes with a Micro USB (USB 1.1) port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is capable of storing up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS. The handset comes with a wired headphones in-box.

The Nokia 150 (2023) has an polycarbonate body and has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The larger battery claims to offer up to 20 hours of talk time and up to 34 days of standby. It also has a VGA camera and a flash unit at the back.