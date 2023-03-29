NCLAT upholds CCI’s penalty of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the penalty of Rs 1337.76 crore imposed on Google by CCI (Compensation Commission of India). As on Wednesday, a two-member bench of the NCLAT directed Google to deposit the above mentioned amount in a period of 30 days.

The members of the NCLAT bench comprised of members like Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava. The bench made some modifications to the CCI order against Google.

The CCI has slapped a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google for doing anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The tech giant was also ordered by the regulator to stop and keep at length from various unfair business practices.

Google had challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) regarding the above mentioned fine. The Supreme Court had asked the NCLAT to hear the above mentioned case on merit and rule by March-end.