Motorola Moto G04s powered by Unisoc T606 SoC set to launch in India on May 30

Motorola has scheduled to launch the affordable Moto G04s smartphone in India on May 30. The upcoming device will be the newest addition to the budget-friendly G series. The launch date was revealed by e-commerce giant Flipkart. The online shopping platform has also made a dedicated promo page for the Moto G04s smartphone.

The page has revealed some specifications of the upcoming Moto G04s. The device has been confirmed to be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC, and will boot a near-stock version of Android 14. It will be available in 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage variant. It remains to be seen whether Motorola will offer other memory configurations in the Indian market.

On the front, the device boasts a large 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It features a 50MP primary camera at the back and a 5MP selfie camera at front. The selfie lens is housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Other notable features highlighted by Flipkart include Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive sound experience, a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired audio, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. The Moto G04s will draw power from a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Motorola is set to offer the Moto G04s in a vibrant array of colours, including black, blue, orange, and green. Pricing details, however, remain under wraps. With its competitive specs and aggressive pricing strategy, the Moto G04s is poised to be a compelling contender in India’s fiercely contested budget smartphone segment.