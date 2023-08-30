Motorola G84 to launch on September 1, here’s all that you need to know

Motorola is all geared up to refresh its popular Moto G series with the upcoming Moto G84, a budget friendly smartphone. The smartphone brings the power of 5G and boasts a sleek and stylish design which is sure to catch the user’s eye.

Furthermore, the device is to be made available in a vibrant color option, the Pantone Viva Magenta. This is a first in the Rs 20,000 segment. With dual cameras on the rear and a cutting-edge pOLED display, the Moto G84 is ought to be a strong competitor in the smartphone market.

If you are looking for a smartphone priced below Rs 20,000, you already have some excellent options to choose from. These include Redmi 12 5G, Lava Agni 2, and even the Realme 11 5G. But is Moto G84 worth the wait? Let us know

Expected to offer two storage variants, the base model comes with 128 GB of storage and is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000. Motorola is also introducing a new variant of the model with 256 GB storage, which is likely to be priced at Rs 22,000.

The Moto G84’s colour palette includes a classic white and black, as well as the standout Magenta colour option. The black model sports a PMMA finish, while the other two options feature an attractive vegan leather finish.

The Motorola G84 is all set to launch on September 1, exclusively through Flipkart.

The Moto G84 has a 6.55 inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a chip commonly found in devices within this price range. It also includes 5000 mAh battery along with a 30W charging support.

The Motorola G84 houses a pair of cameras: a 50 mp main camera and an 8 mp ultra wide camera. The secondary camera is versatile enough to capture macro shots. The Moto G84 includes Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers for an upgraded audio experience. Furthermore, the company guarantees three years of security updates for added peace of mind.