Moto G64 5G launched in India: Features 50-Megapixel camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC

Motorola India has introduced the all-new G64 5G smartphone in the Indian market. It will be the successor to the Moto G62 that was launched in 2022. The device is packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, which makes it the first smartphone to carry the smartphone. The other noticeable features of the phone includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a massive 6,000mAh battery, and Android 14 OS.

Moto G64 5G price in India, sale dates

Moto G64 5G is offered in two storage configurations of 8GB+128GB RAM and 12GB+256GB storage option, which is priced in India at Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999, respectively. These are introductory prices and could be revised at a later stage. The handset will be available for sale via Motorola’s website, Flipkart, and retail stores in three colour options of Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue.

Customers can also avail of instant bank discounts of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit card transactions, or a Rs.1,100 instant discount on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, according to the company

Moto G64 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G64 5G boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The display also supports 20:9 aspect ratio.

It boots Android 14 out of the box. The phone is also promised to get one Android OS upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates.

It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device is packed with up to 256GB built-in storage. Moreover, you can add up to 1TB storage by using a microSD card.

Motorola Moto G64 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/1.8 aperture. It will help to capture vibrant photos—day or night with Quad Pixel technology. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, that also lets you take macro photos.

For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset’s connectivity options include 5GG, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Powering the device is a big 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging. In dimension, the phone measures 161.56×73.82×8.89mm and weighs around 192g.