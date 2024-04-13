Motorola teases Moto Edge 50 Ultra ahead of its global launch, Know what to expect

Motorola is slowly moving towards the launch of the Moto Edge 50 Ultra and the company has now teased about the upcoming device through a teaser on social media platform X. Motorola has teased that the Moto Edge 50 Ultra will offer 125W fast charging on board. The device will be the flagship device offered by the company.

The Motorola Moto Edge 50 Ultra will be launching on April 16 mentioned Motorola on its official Twitter handle. The smartphone will be powerd by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and according to recent reports we will be getting up to 12GB of RAM. The device will also have OLED display, 50MP primary camera as well as ultrawide and telephoto lens at the rear. As usual the front camera of the device will be housed in a punch-hole camera that is present at the top centre of the display.

Motorola has already launched the new Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India. The device fits a budget of Rs 30-35,000 in India. The device boasts the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with 125W fast charging support, that will unfortunately only available in the top-end variant. The smartphone is equipped with AI-enabled features

The device is the successor of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which was launched in 2023. It will compete against the likes of the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4, which offers the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a base price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the top model offers 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and it costs Rs 35,999.

When it comes to colours, the device is offered in three different colour options – Luxe Lavender, Moonlight Pearl and Black Beauty. Interested buyers can get the device on Flipkart, Motorola Online Store and the company’s authorised retail stores across the country. There are bunch of bank offers too on the smartphone.