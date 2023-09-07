Moto G54 5G launched in India: Price, specs and all details you need to know

Motorola has launched the Moto G54 in India. The company also recently launched a smartphone with the same Moto G54 name in the Chinese market. However, both the devices are different.

The Indian variant of the Moto G54 comes with 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a massive 6,000mAh battery and a dual camera unit with 50MP primary sensor.

Let’s check the Indian variant’s price, specs, and more.

Moto G54: Specifications

The Moto G54 for the Indian market does not have the faux leather panel seen in the Chinese variant. However, the Indian version features a 3D Acrylic Glass design.

Meanwhile, the front still sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that has an FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This screen also houses a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The device ships with Android 13 OS based MyUX custom skin out of the box.

Under the hood, the smartphone carries a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The handset features a dual rear camera set up including a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. At front, the handset houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The other features of the device include side mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support.

The company has also promised an upgrade to Android 14 with three years of security updates for the phone.

Moto G54: Price and Availability

Motorola Moto G54 price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the base 8GB+128GB and Rs 18,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It is available in Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Midnight Blue colour options. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart, the company’s official website, and offline retailers starting September 13, 2023.