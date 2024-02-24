Moto G Power 5G (2024) tipped to come in two colour options, Design renders leaked

Motorola is reportedly working on the successor to the Moto G Power 5G (2023), which was unveiled in April 2023. Named Moto G Power 5G (2024), the device is expected to launch later this year. We have received multiple leak reports about the device that has revealed it’s design, and dimensions including the display size.

Now, a new leak has revealed the colour options and new design renders of the upcoming smartphone. The new design renders of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) was MSPowerUser report. The renders shows the phone in two colour options of blue and beige shade. The report has suggested that these colours could be called as Outer Space and Orchid Tint, respectively.

However, the earlier leaks have showcased the device in white/ silver colourway with a rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. Moreover, the device seems to have a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash unit in those renders.

Apart from this, the report has also revealed that the model will likely support 30W wired fast charging and feature a full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,600 pixels) display. Before this, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) was tipped to feature a flat 6.7-inch screen. The device is expected to measure 167.3mm x 76.4mm x 8.5mm in size. Moreover, in those renders, the display is seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top, slim side bezels, and a slightly thicker chin. Meanwhile, the volume rockers and the power button appear on the right edge. The speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack are seen on the bottom edge.

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) comes equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It has a 6.5-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD panel, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and measures 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm in size. It was launched at $299.99 (around Rs 24,500) for its 6GB + 256GB option.