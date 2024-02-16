Motorola Moto G04 launched in India at starting price of Rs 6999; Know specs, variants

Motorola has launched the Moto G04 in India on February 15 and the device will go on sale will begin on February 22. The Motorola smartphone will be available on Flipkart, leading retail stores as well as on Motorola’s Indian website.

The Motorola Moto G04 smartphone is available in two memory options – 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. The 4GB/64GB will be available for Rs 6999 while the 8GB/128GB will cost Rs 7999. The device will be available in four different colour options and that includes Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, and Pink Lavender.

Key Specifications

The Motorola Moto G04 is powered by Unisoc T606 octacore processor and comes with Android 14 out of the box. The device offers a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a punch hole. The display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. When it comes to camera specifications, the device offers 16MP primary camera (AI) on the rear while the front camera is a 5MP unit. The rear camera along with the flash is positioned on a camera module that is squarish in structure and is offered wit two circles. The back of the device reminds us of other Moto smartphones in the mid-range.

The Motorola logo sits at the middle of the back panel. For biometric purposes a fingerprint sensor is present on the side of the smartphone. While the weight of the device is 178.8g, the thickness of the device is 7.99mm. The device offers Dolby Atmos support and RAM boost up to 16GB. A missive 5000mAh battery powers the device. It offers 102 hrs music playback/ 22 hrs talktime/ 20 hrs playback/ 17 hrs social media streaming etc. The power adapter is 10W while it can support 15W charging. Other highlights on the device include 3.5mm headphone jack, IP52 rating, Dolby Atmos as well as microSD card storage up to 1TB.