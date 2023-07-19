Lenovo Legion Y9000X 2023 to launch on July 22; To offer Core i9 processor with 145W charging

Lenovo will be launching its latest gaming laptop Legion Y9000X 2023 on July 22, initially reported GizmoChina. The gaming laptop will be launched along with Lenovo Legion Y700(2023) gaming tablet. The Y9000X offers some high-tech features including an Intel Core i9 processor and will support 140W charging.

We have mentioned the details about the device below.

Lenovo Legion Y9000X 2023 offers strong build quality and offers a premium-quality finish. As it is a high-end gaming design and is offered in the Legion series expectation about its performance is huge. Intel Core i9-13900H processor performs the core duties of the laptop and is coupled with RTX 4070 GPU. On the other hand, the device gets DDR5-5200 RAM and up to 1 TB SSD for storage. The keyboard gets a single-key RGB design and that means that each key of the laptop can be illuminated individually.

When it comes to dimensions, the Legion Y9000X is 17.6mm thin and its weight is just 2.1kgs. Speaking about the screen of the device, we get a display of 16 inches and a resolution of 3200*2000. The refresh rate of the device is 165Hz while the peak brightness is 430 nits. The speakers of the device are 90mm Harman speakers. The other key features in the Lenovo Legion Y9000X 2023 include a 99Wh battery and 140W fast charging.

Lenovo Legion Y700 (2023) Gaming tablet

When it comes to the Legion Y700 gaming tablet, it is expected to offer 8.8 inch wide LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 2560*1600 pixels resolution. The tablet will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 16GB RAM. It will be packed with a 6550 mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging.