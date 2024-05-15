WATCH: Crocodile moves suddenly, attacks and shocks photographer!

A Crocodile moves suddenly, attacks and shocks photographer! How would you feel if you suddenly see its movement in muddy water? Body will be shivering, right? Yes, one such video is now viral on the internet.

This viral video is scary, it shows that a crocodile moving in the murky water. Which is surprising and you will be surprised too. Bone- Chilling video of crocodile leaping out of muddy water will give you goosebumps!

Basically the internet has a lot to offer to social media lovers. It has content ranging from soothing musical renditions to captivating dance reels and lip- smacking food recipes, online users have ample options to explore.

But, short clips showcasing animal antics or majestic wild animals in their natural habitat grab the eyeballs swiftly. Recently, zookeeper Jay Brewer, known for his daring encounters with reptiles and animals that can make any individual tremble, shared a heart- stopping video on Instagram. The crocodile moves suddenly shocking the users.

In the clip, Brewer nearly escapes being attacked by a giant crocodile lurking in a marshy pond. He captioned the post, “SNEAKY SNEAKY CROC,” and highlighted the importance of staying vigilant while encountering dangerous species.

The users have remarked with awe, amusement and shock. A few have said, “I wonder how many Americans have made the mistake of thinking that crocs are as docile as gators”. Another user said, “He wanted to talk to you about your cars extended warranty”. A scared user said, “Nope! That Croc THOUGHT he was well hidden but I saw those teefies a mile away” A user said, “Gorgeous creature! But, not for me!!”.

WATCH THE SACRY ENCOUNTER HERE: