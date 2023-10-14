Get huge discounts and free earbuds on OnePlus 11 5G on Amazon; Check deals

OnePlus 11 5G is getting great deals and discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and OnePlus Diwali sale. Amazon is currently offering huge discounts on the flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G in India. In addition to the discount, the buyers will also get a pair of free OnePlus TWS earbuds on the purchase of the device.

OnePlus 11 5G discount deal on Amazon

The OnePlus 11 5G, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 56,999, is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. Amazon is offering a coupon worth Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the smartphone and a bank discount of Rs 2,250 on SBI Bank cards. That means the SBI bank card holders can get over Rs 6,000 discount on the purchase of OnePlus 11 5G.

In addition to the discount, customers will get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS buds worth Rs 3,999 at no additional cost.

Furthermore, the e-commerce platform is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 for the exchange of Old device with a new OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus, on the other hand, has listed the OnePlus 11 5G with Rs 4,000 worth of coupon on it’s official OnePlus website. The ICICI bank card holders can get Rs 3,000 of instant discount on the OnePlus site. Buyers will also get 6 months of 100GB Google One cloud storage, up to 6 months of YouTube Premium, and 6 months of Spotify Premium for Free.

The smartphone is available in Titan Black, Emerald Green and Marble Odyssey colour variants.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

OnePlus 11 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display which is an LTPO3 panel. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with UFS 4.0 storage.

The device sports a triple camera unit at the rear that houses a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP Ultra-wide shooter and a 32 MP 2X telephoto lens. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Customers can also buy the other OnePlus smartphones like OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord and more at a discount during the ongoing festive sale. OnePlus Nord 3, launched at Rs 33,999, is available with a coupon worth Rs 2,000. It is also available with a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2R TWS earbuds. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is listed with an Amazon coupon worth Rs 500 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.