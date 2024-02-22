iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India; Check price, specs

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G smartphone has been launched in India at a stating price of Rs 35,999 today. The highlights of the smartphone are a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50 MP Sony IMX 920 primary sensor, and a 5,160 mAh battery.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G price in India

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G comes in three variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage which is priced at Rs 35,999 and a second one is 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage with a cost of Rs 37,999 and the tird one is top-end variant of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage that has a price tag of Rs 39,999.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro flaunts a vegan leather back in shades of red and white. It is also offered in a simple black colour variant.

The sale date of the Neo 9 Pro is on March 21. However, only the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will go on sale via Amazon India and the official iQOO India website that day. Meanwhile, the 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options will available for purchase starting February 23. However, the customers who have pre-booked the device can get it a day earlier on February 22.

Additionally, the HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders can a discount of Rs 2,000, which would bring the effective price down to Rs 33,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, 34,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB model, and 36,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G specification details

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G smartphone is equipped with a massive display, powerful processor, and a massive battery with fast charging support. The device features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The iQOO offers a ‘Wet Hand Touch’ tech in the Neo 9 Pro 5G, that makes the display responsive even when the device was touched with wet hands.

The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and ships with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X extended RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device has an Adreno 740 graphics processing unit to let users have a good gaming experience.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6043 mm² vapor chamber, which is said to be the largest in the history of iQOO. The company says it accounts for up to half of the entire device in terms of projected area, spanning nearly all major heat sources and providing iQOO’s widest coverage yet.

The smartphone sports a 50 MP IMX 920 night vision sensor, and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens in the dual camera setup. The former is the same sensor also seen on the flagship Vivo X100 Pro. The device packs a 5,160 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G also has Wifi 7 support and IP54 certification for dust and water splashes.