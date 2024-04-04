iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition launched in India, Check features of the smartphone

The iQOO brand has completed four years in India and in order to celebrate the occasion the company has launched the iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition. The company CEO Nipun Marya had announced the launch of the special edition flagship device few days back.

The specs of the smartphone are same as that of the regular variant and it solely gets a cosmetic upgrade. The hardware on the device is same. The device comes in Desert Red color. We get two memory configurations – 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. The sale of the device will be starting from April 9 through Amazon.in as well as iQOO official website.

Specification

This special edition flagship device offers a triple camera unit. It comprises of 50 MP unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature, a 64-megapixel secondary telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

At the front, the smartphone gets 16-megapixel selfie camera. When it comes to processor, the device gets a Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset that is based on a 4nm process and is coupled with Adreno 750 GPU. We get up to 16GB of LPDRR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. For the purpose of gaming experience there is a Supercomputing chip Q1, Symmetrical dual stereo speaker, 4D Game vibration.

The device gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The device gets IP64 rating for dust and water protection.

When it comes to OS, the device is equipped with FunTouch OS14, which is based on the latest Android OS -Android 14. The flagship smartphone packs a 120W charger in-box with a 5,000mAh battery.

When it comes to wireless features, the handset offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The device weighs only 204gm.

The device comes in two storage variants- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage base model, and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB top-end variant. The prices of the two variants are Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively. This means that the users do not have to pay extra in order to get the device.

