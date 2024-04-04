Samsung might introduce Galaxy Z Fold FE and Z Flip FE with Snapdragon as well as Exynos options

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold FE and Z Flip FE across the globe and initial leaks have revealed that the smartphone might be available in Snapdragon as well as Exynos processor option. According to tipster Kro (@kro_roe) on X, the above-mentioned devices might be launching after the launch of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Fold 6.

The tipster shared screenshots of the budget friendly devices which will be launched in the near future. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to offer 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. The Galaxy Z Fold FE is expected to be offered in Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip or an Exynos chipset. The Exyos chipset is expected to be a new chipset rather than an existing chipset.

However, another tipster named Anthony (@TheGalox_) has suggested that an Exynos 2200 processor might power both Fan Editions of Galaxy Fold and Flip.

Both the FE edition devices are expected to be showcased during the Samsung Unpacked Event 2024 that will be held in Paris. We will definitely get to know about the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 series during the event.

It is expected that Samsung is launching the FE foldable series in order to make it more accessible to the local users. The use of Snapdragon 7 series in the devices make it more affordable against using the Snapdragon 8 series. The cost saving strategy of the smartphone series might be beneficial in the sales numbers. However, it is too early to speak about the smartphone series as these are rumours. We should wait for Samsung to say something officially on the issue.

