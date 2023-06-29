iQOO 11S with 144Hz AMOLED display, 200W charging to launch on July 4

The iQOO 11S is all set to go official on July 4 in China. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed the display specifications and the charging capabilities of the iQOO 11S. The upcoming will be the new addition to the iQOO 11 series including iQOO 11 5G and the iQOO 11 Pro 5G.

Check the new details of the 11S below:

iQOO 11S display, charging specifications

The new posters released by the company revealed that iQOO 11S will feature a stunning E6 AMOLED display that will offer a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2K resolution, a pixel density of 517 ppi, and a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits. The screen will also support both PWM and DC dimming. However, the exact size of the display has not been revealed yet. According to reports, it is expected to be equipped with the iQOO 11 5G’s 6.78-inch screen.

In the other poster, iQOO confirmed that the upcoming iQOO 11S will support 200W fast charging. According to the company, users can enjoy extended high-frame-rate gaming for up to 3 hours with just 5 minutes of charging.

The iQOO 11S will have wide compatibility with third-party UFCS chargers, enhancing flexibility for users to choose their preferred charging solutions. To ensure safety and reliability, the iQOO 11S incorporates a new boron nitride material, effectively reducing the temperature rise of the battery protection board.

The company previously confirmed that the iQOO 11 has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The highest variant of the 11S is expected to offer 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

There is no information on the battery size of the 11S yet. But, reports have suggested it could pack a 4,700mAh battery. For photography, it will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support. The phone will come in three color options: black, white, and cyan.