iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch on July 4: To feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 120W charging

iQOO Neo 7 Pro has been confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 120W charging ahead of it's debut in India on July 4.

Technology
By Sunita 0
iqoo neo 7 pro
Picture Credit: iQoo

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is set to launch in India on July 4 as the latest addition to the Neo 7 series. The smartphone is rumored to be a rebrand of the Neo 7 Racing Edition, which is exclusive to China. iQOO has confirmed that the device will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 120W fast charging support.

Earlier, the company teased the device with a premium leather back and a sleek design. Check some more details that is expected from the upcoming device.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specification (Expected)

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to launch as a premium mid-range smartphone. It could be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Though it is an older generation processor, it is being used in many mid-range segment phones, including the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is good for gaming as it provides a smoother gaming experience without stutters during daily usage. The chip even achieves favorable benchmarking scores. The chip reportedly has received  a score of 1,316,514 in AnTuTu, which is quite impressive. The CPU temperature is said to be maxing out at 38.2°C during stress testing.

iQOO has also revealed that the Neo 7 will have support for fast 120W charging support in the device. iQOO says the Neo 7 Pro’s battery can be charged up to 50% within just 8 minutes.

Also Read: Xiaomi Launches Redmi 12 With Helio G88 Processor And Triple Rear Camera Setup

You might also like
Technology

Scammers skim crores off online gamers, cops reveal ‘methods’

Technology

Twitter to launch video app for Smart TVs, confirms Elon Musk

Technology

Official promotional images by Samsung show Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold5 for the…

Technology

Asus Zenfone 10 latest leak shows the design of the device

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans