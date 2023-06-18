iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch on July 4: To feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 120W charging

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is set to launch in India on July 4 as the latest addition to the Neo 7 series. The smartphone is rumored to be a rebrand of the Neo 7 Racing Edition, which is exclusive to China. iQOO has confirmed that the device will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 120W fast charging support.

Earlier, the company teased the device with a premium leather back and a sleek design. Check some more details that is expected from the upcoming device.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro specification (Expected)

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to launch as a premium mid-range smartphone. It could be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Though it is an older generation processor, it is being used in many mid-range segment phones, including the upcoming Nothing Phone 2.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is good for gaming as it provides a smoother gaming experience without stutters during daily usage. The chip even achieves favorable benchmarking scores. The chip reportedly has received a score of 1,316,514 in AnTuTu, which is quite impressive. The CPU temperature is said to be maxing out at 38.2°C during stress testing.

iQOO has also revealed that the Neo 7 will have support for fast 120W charging support in the device. iQOO says the Neo 7 Pro’s battery can be charged up to 50% within just 8 minutes.

Also Read: Xiaomi Launches Redmi 12 With Helio G88 Processor And Triple Rear Camera Setup