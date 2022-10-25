iPhone users to get these amazing new features with iOS 16.1 update

Apple is scheduled to launch the first significant update of iOS 16 today. The new update is expected to bring several new features that will enhance the user experience.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly planning to add some exciting new features including Live events on the dynamic island, direct access to Apple+ fitness and more in the upcoming update. It also has a Clean Energy Charging option, Live Activities API, early support for the Matter protocol and the option to delete the Wallet app.

The new iOS 16.1 will be available starting today on all compatible iPhone models starting with the iPhone 8.

Here is a list of all the new iOS 16.1 features.

Live activities on the dynamic island

The highlight of the new iOS 16.1, is a better version of the Dynamic Island, which is already a significant innovation of the iPhone 14 Pro devices. With this upcoming feature, iPhone users can follow a variety of events live, including the progress of their deliveries and the results of sports events in real-time. The upcoming Live activities features of the iOS 16.1 will allow users to check what is happening in real-time from the lock screen.

Share photos with loved ones more easily

The new iOS 16.1 update has also brought a minor upgrade to the Photos application. With the update, users can now share a common folder and each has the ability to add, edit, and delete photos. This will make sharing photos easier for users.

Support for New advanced connectivity standards

The iOS 16.1 will add new advanced connectivity standards in the update. This will allow users to control all devices using Apple HomeKit, Google Home, or Amazon Alexa from their iPhone.

Transfer your keys easily

The iOS 16.1 will enable users who use iPhone to unlock your car or certain doors, to share the keys that are saved in their Maps application with others easy. You can send the key to loved ones by just sending them a message.

Direct access to Apple fitness+ is available on iPhone

The iPhone users can now get access to Apple’s fitness service without an Apple Watch with the iOS 16.1. However, users need to get the subscription of the fitness service by paying $10 per month to view the exercises. However, Apple will not provide some health tracking features like heart rate or calories burned if you don’t have the watch.

Apart from the above mention features, users will also get iCloud Shared Photo Library that will help them to keep their photos all together. The update will also bring bug fixes for your iPhone, according to Apple.

How to update to iOS 16.1

You can easily update your iPhone iOS to latest version by heading to Settings >> General >> Software Update and then tap on Download and Install. You need to agree to the Terms of Service given by Apple in order to install the latest iOS16.1 update on your device. Now, you just need to restart your iPhone and you’re all set to use your device and enjoy the latest features.