iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

San Francisco: Apple’s iPhone 16, which the company planning to launch later this year, is expected to feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi, and other enhancements, the media reported.

According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by the A18 processor, reports 9to5Mac.

This will be the first time base model iPhones will use processors built on more powerful and efficient 3-nanometer fabrication.

As per the analyst, the iPhone 16 will include 8GB of RAM — an increase from the present 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 16 Pro versions will feature the new A18 Pro chip, the report noted.

The analyst stated that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use the Qualcomm X75 modem. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm X70 modem will be used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

He also noted that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get support for Wi-Fi 6E, which is presently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus only support Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6E promises faster speeds, lower latency, and better overall network performance. iPhone 16 Pro devices “might” support Wi-Fi 7, the report mentioned.

As far as the camera is concerned, the analyst said that the iPhone 16 Pro will get an upgraded Ultra Wide camera, with an increase in resolution from 12MP to 48MP.

Meanwhile, Apple has pulled the second betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 updates from the Developer Centre and over the air after three hours of releasing due to a boot loop issue.