iOS 17 update: List of iPhones likely to be eligible for upgrade

Apple has a tradition of announcing a new iPhone operating system at it’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC). The event will be held on June 5 this year. And we expect the launch of it’s latest iOS- iOS 17 update at the event. The iOS 17 is said to arrive with some significant updates and good features. With the upcoming software release, Apple is also said to have made several new UI changes, including a fully customizable control center and customisable widgets.

However, you can only get the iOS 17 update if your iPhone is compatible with the latest OS. So, let’s check out which iPhones will likely be eligible for the upcoming iOS 17 update.

iPhone XS/XS Max, iPhone XR

The iPhone XS/XS Max and the iPhone XR are likely to be eligible for getting the iOS 17 update. However, they may not get all the features of the latest iPhone OS due to hardware limitations.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

All three models of the iPhone 11 series- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Mac , are likely to be eligible for the iOS 17 update. Again, just like the XS/XR series, these devices might not support all the new features of the iOS 17 update.

iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

The four models of the iPhone 12 series launched three year ago in 2020 are expected to be fully compatible with iOS 17. These almost three-year-old devices are likely to get most features from the latest software release.

iPhone 13, 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 series, which also has four models will also be fully compatible with the iOS 17 update. The iPhone 13 series phones will get all the new features.

iPhone SE (2022)

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) with A15 Bionic processor will be the only iPhone with Touch ID to support the iOS 17 update. The iPhone SE 3rd Gen is also expected to get most of the new features.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be fully compatible with the iOS 17 update. Being the latest models, these devices are most likely to make the most out of the latest iOS release.

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be getting the iOS 17. These devices with Dynamic Island and more powerful processors are likely to get several new features post the iOS 17 update.