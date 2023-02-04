Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Zero 5G 2023 Turbo launched in India, Check the specifications

Infinix has launched the new Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series in India. The smartphones are presented in collaboration with Marvel’s Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania. The new Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series include Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo edition. Both the smartphones are value for money products and under Rs 20,000. The sale of both the smartphones will from 11 February, 2023 on Flipkart.

The details of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series smartphones has been mentioned below.

Zero 5G 2023 series

The Zero 5G 2023 as well as the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo get 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The touch sampling rate is 240Hz while the brightness is up to 500 nits. Both the smartphones get Android 12 with XOS 12 out of the box and support Dual SIM. Both the smartphones get 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The major difference in both smartphones is the processor. While the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 gets MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, the Turbo version gets MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

On the camera front, both smartphones offer similar specifications. The rear triple camera setup offers 50MP rear camera, 2MP depth and macro sensors along with a quad LED flash. Users can capture 4K 60fps video recording and 960 fps Slow Motion too. On the front a 16MP selfie camera in housed in the punch hole of the display.

Connectivity options of the smartphone include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and much more.

Both smartphones will be available in three attractive colours- Pearly White, Coral Orange and Submariner Black colours. The introductory price of the smartphones are Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 (Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo) respectively.