Infinix Zero 30 5G set to launch in India by August end

Infinix has confirmed to launch the Zero 30 5G smartphone in the Indian market by the end of August. However, the exact launch date of the Zero 30 5G is yet to be known. The upcoming Infinix smartphone will be launched as the successor to the Infinix Zero 20 5G, which was launched with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC in December last year.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G will be the latest addition to the Zero series, which already has a base and a Turbo model. The Infinix Zero 30 is expected to arrive with some upgrades over the preceding model. It has also been recently spotted on benchmarking and certification websites in the past few weeks hinting at its imminent launch.

We also get to see the back panel design and colour options of the upcoming Infinix Zero 30 5G through the images shared by the company. The smartphone will be available in lavender and golden colour options. The model has also been teased to have glass back panels and leather finish variants.

The upcoming device from Infinix will feature a triple rear camera unit, which will be housed inside a rectangular island alongside an LED flash unit in the top left corner of the panel. The Infinix Zero 30 5G has also been confirmed to feature a 60-degree curved 10-bit AMOLED display and will have Gorilla Glass 5 protection for front and back panels of the model.

Meanwhile, Infinix recently launched the Infinix GT 10 Pro smartphone in India at a cost of Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.