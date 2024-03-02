Infinix Smart 8 Plus sale to start in India on March 9; Check Specs here

After initially being announced in January, and releasing on March 1, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus will go on sale from March 9. The smartphone will be available in multiple colour variants- Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold. It will be up for sale on March 9 at 12 noon on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The device is priced for Indian market at Rs 7799 but with the offers available on the platform, the device can be purchased at Rs 6999.

When it comes to specifications of the device, it gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display that has a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The contrast ratio is 1500:1 and the refresh rate is 90Hz. On the other hand, the touch sampling rate is 180Hz. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G36 processor that is paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. The storage offered on the device is 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. Users can expand the memory with a microSD card up to 2TB.

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus comes with Android 13 Go Edition with XOS 13. We get dual sim card support along with microSD support. When it comes to camera, we get a 50MP rear camera with AI lens. There is also a quad-LED ring flash at the rear. We can get an 8MP front camera with LED flash in the device. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also present on the smartphone. When it comes to the dimensions of the smartphone we get 163.6×75.6×8.5mm dimensions. The weight of the device is 189grams. When it comes to connectivity features we get features like Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and much more.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus gets a massive 6000mAh battery on the device and the fast charging support on the device is 18W.