8 places in Odisha record temperature of 43°C or more

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 places recoding temperature of 43°C or more today, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Jharsuguda emerged the hottest place in the State today at 43.8 degree Celsius which was followed by Baripada which boiled at 43.6 °C.

Likewise, Nuapada sizzled at 43.5 degree Celsius while Talcher and Boudh recorded temperature of 43.4 and 43.2 degree Celsius today.

The other places where the mercury touched the 43 degrees are Kendrapara (43), Cuttack (43) and Balangir (43).

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ for April 26 and April 27 in the State. Red Warning for heatwave to severe heatwave condition likely to prevail over Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh on April 26.

Likewise, the Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ also has been issued for April 27 over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh.

Also Read: Amit Shah Focuses On Forming The First BJP State Govt In Odisha And Winning 20 Lok Sabha Seats