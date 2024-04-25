Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Sopore

New Delhi: A gunfight between the security forces and terrorists began in J&K’s Sopore area on Thursday evening, officials said.

Officials said that following specific information, security forces started a cordon and search operation in the Nowpora locality of the Sopore area in Baramulla district.

“When the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the operation to trace the terrorists, hiding in a forested area of Bandipora area, is still on after two soldiers were injured on Wednesday when they opened fire at security forces.

