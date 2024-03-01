Motorola teases its upcoming flagship smartphone Moto X50 Ultra; To offer AI-based features

Motorola has teased the Moto X50 Ultra smartphone and the device is expected to offer AI-based features. The smartphone will be the flagship device that is offered by Motorola. Motorola has released the first teaser video of the smartphone. Even though there is a Formula 1 car seen in the video, the highlight of the video is AI.

During the run time of the teaser, we get to see the leatherette back of the camera which is tucked into the top left corner. In the Weibo post that is shared by Motorola, we find a mention of the F1 China Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for April 21 and will be held in China. We expect that Motorola will be probably unveiling the Moto X50 Ultra around the same time. For those who are unknown, Motorola is owned by Lenovo which is an official F1 sponsor.

We did not have a Moto X40 Ultra last year. We had a Moto Edge 40 Pro for the global market last year (which was the same as the Moto X40). Similarly, the Moto X30 Pro was launched as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. This makes the Moto X50 Ultra smartphone as the first device with an Ultra tag.

Even though there are no official specifications about the Moto X50 Ultra, there were some reports that claim the specs of the Moto Edge 50 Pro. The device will offer a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. There is also a 50W wireless charging support. The Edge 40 Pro offers a 4,600mAh battery with 125W wired and only 15W wireless charging.

We expect that the Moto X50 Ultra will be something of a true flagship-styled device. Motorola is expected to announce the specifications of the device soon. We can expect the device to be available in the Indian market as well.