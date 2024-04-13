Realme Buds T110 TWS earphones with 38hr battery backup to launch on April 15

Electronics manufacturer Realme will be launching the Realme Buds T110 TWS earphones in India on April 15. The Bluetooth earbuds will offer a total playback of 38 hours and will be budget-friendly. Realme has already listed the earbuds in green colour) on the official Indian website. There will be multiple colours of the TWS earbuds available for the users.

Apart from launching the Buds T110 TWS earphones, the manufacturer will launch the Realme Pad 2’s Wi-Fi model in India. The Realme P1 and P1 Pro smartphones will also be unveiled by the company on Monday.

Realme P1 Pro smartphone get specifications like Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz curved display, IP65 rating and 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging. On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro smartphone get specifications like Dimensity 7050 chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, IP54 rating, 45W charging speed etc.

Nothing’s new earbuds

Nothing will be launching the Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds soon. The earbuds have appeared in set of renders. Images shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal show us what are on offer in the new buds. The Nothing Ear will be the succeesor to the Nothing Ear (2) and will be brand’s flagship earbuds. They will be offered in black and white colors like the older model. The price of the Nothing Ear is expected to be price at €149.

On the other hand, the Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds will be affordable devices from the company. The device will be available in three colours and that include black, white, and yellow. The Nothing Ear (a) is expected to be offered with ANC and will offer dual device pairing. The playback time is 8 hours with ANC off. The starting price of the earbuds is expected to be €99.