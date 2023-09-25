Indian govt issues high-severity warning to Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook users

The Indian government has warned a high-severity warning for the Apple users of the country. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In or ICERT, managed by the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has warned Apple product users about a new security vulnerability that could allow attackers to take control of their devices.

According to the official statement released by Govt, the new security vulnerability has been spotted in the WebKit browser engine, which is used by Safari and other browsers.

Cyber attackers reportedly exploit these vulnerabilities and gain access to users personal information and files by tricking them into visiting a malicious website or opening a malicious attachment. They could even install malware on the user’s device.

Apple products including iPhones, Watches, MacBook with these vulnerabilities experience issues with certificate validation in the Security component, the Kernel, and the WebKit component. If Apple watches, TVs, iPhones, and MacBooks’ software flaws are not resolved, attackers may be able to get access to the devices. Attackers can send a cleverly constructed request and get higher access rights by circumventing security safeguards on the targeted system by exploiting these faults. They could even execute some arbitrary code.

If Apple users want to secure their personal data then they should immediately update their devices to the most recent watchOS, tvOS, and macOS versions, advised the national nodal authority.

Apple has also supplied the necessary upgrades to fix this issue on the official website, cert-in.org.in.

The CERT-In is in charge of dealing with threats to online safety such as scamming and hacking. It strengthens the security defences of the Indian Internet domain.

List of affected softwares

Apple macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7

Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6

Apple watchOS versions prior to 9.6.3

Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.0.1

Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7 and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7

Apple iOS versions prior to 17.0.1 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.0.1

Apple Safari versions prior to 16.6.1

