Govt issues high security risk warning for millions of Android users in India, Here’s how to keep your phone safe

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has warned the millions of Android users across the country about the “multiple vulnerabilities” that pose a threat to the device’s security.

CERT-In has issued a “high” security risk warning for Android phone users. As per the warning issued on its official website of CERT, these vulnerabilities helps attackers gain access to the phone and access sensitive information. The organization has advised the users to update the apps directly on the Paly Store and the Android OS to the latest to avoid comprising the security of the smartphone.

The vulnerabilities are affecting the smartphones operating on Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13. It also affects the users who operate tablets and foldables with Android 12L-based OS.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, execute remote code or cause denial of service conditions on the target system,” reads the CERT warning.

The warning also added that these multiple vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in Framework, System, Google Play system, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components. Attackers exploit these vulnerabilities to get access to your device and obtain sensitive information, execute remote code or cause denial of service conditions on the target system.

To keep your device safe from these vulnerabilities, the Android users need to keep their phones updated to the latest OS. In addition, they should keep all the running apps updated to the latest version. Android users can check if their phone is updated to the latest OS version by checking if there is any pending updates. To do that you can navigate to ‘Settings’ and search for ‘Android updates.’

CERT-In has also advised users to download apps by trusted developers and avoid getting apps from third-party online stores.

Earlier in August, a similar security risk warning was also issued by CERT-In for Android 13-powered phone users in India. The flaws were also caused by issues in the Framework, Android Runtime, System Component, Google Play system updates, Kernel, Arm components, MediaTek components and Qualcomm closed-source components.