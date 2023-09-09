Huawei Mate X5 launched with 7.85-inch foldable display, satellite connectivity

Huawei Mate X5 foldable phone has been introduced in China. The smartphone comes with a 7.85-inch LTPO OLED inner display and a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO outer screen. The device features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and satellite connectivity.

Check the specifications, features, and price of the Mate X5.

Huawei Mate X5 specifications and features

The Huawei Mate X5 is equipped with a 6.4-inch OLED LTPO external display with a resolution of 2504 x 1080 pixels, a 20.9:9 aspect ratio, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The display is made up of Kunlun glass. The device features a 7.85-inch foldable OLED LTPO display in the inside. It offers a resolution of 2496 x 2224 pixels, an 8:7.1 aspect ratio, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Both screens also support up to 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, P3 color gamut, and 1440Hz high-frequency dimming.

The handset has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Huawei has not mentioned anything about the chipset that powers the Huawei Mate X5.

There is no information available about the chipset that powers the Huawei Mate X5. It is expected that it is also powered by the Kirin 9000s, the same chip that powers the Mate 60 series. Also, it is unclear whether the device supports 5G connectivity.

The device runs on Harmony OS 4.0 and is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The triple rear camera includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS support. The Mate X5 has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The foldable phone packs a 5,060mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The other features on the phone include dual SIM, an NM card slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, 2D face unlock, a USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1), two-way satellite connectivity, and IPX8-rated water resistance.

The device measures 156.9 x 72.4 x 11.08 mm in the folded state and 156.9 x 141.5 x 5.3mm in the unfolded state. The device weighs around 245 grams.

Huawei Mate X5 price and availability

Huawei has not revealed the price of the device yet. The Huawei Mate X5 is available in two variants- 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. It comes in five colour options- such as Feather Black, Feather White, Feather Gold, Green Mountain Dai, and Phantom Purple. The purple and green variants have plain leather on their backs, whereas the other color variants have glass back.

Huawei is also offering the Mate X5 Collector’s Edition in variants, such as 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage or 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The Mate X5 and its Collector’s Edition are on pre-sale at Huawei Mall with a deposit of 1,000 Yuan (~$136). The foldable phone is expected to go on sale on September 15. it is unclear whether the Mate X5 will come to the Indian market or not.