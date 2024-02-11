Honor X9b launch: Know features, specification, variants and price here

After launching the Honor 90 last year, the company will be launching the X9b smartphone in India very soon. The company had teased about the same on the Amazon India website. The Honor X9b had been earlier launched in selected global markets. The device will be launched in February 15 alongside Honor Choice Earbuds X5. The device will be a mid-range device with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and ultra bounce display.

Honor X9b specification

The Honor X9b will offer a display of 6.78-inch (AMOLED)along with resolution of 1200 x 2652 pixels. Refresh rate of the device will be 120Hz. The Honor X9b will run on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13.

On the inside, the device offers a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC processor that is paired with up to 12GB RAM. The microsite on Amazon showed a round silhouette of the rear camera module of the upcoming device and we are now sure about it. We will get a 108MP triple rear camera setup along with a 5MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. The front camera of the device is expected to be a 16MP shooter.

It is likely to feature a massive 5800mAh battery and a 35W wired charging support. When it comes to the connectivity features, we are expected to a get features like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB type-C for connectivity.

Price

We expect the device to be somewhere near to Rs 25,000. For those who are unknown, the smartphone was launched in Singapore for $439 (approx. Rs 27,000).